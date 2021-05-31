Wokingham regeneration project nominated for European design award

THE WOKINGHAM town centre regeneration project has been shortlisted for an award of excellence.

The Peach Place and Elms Field developments, designed by urban planners Benoy, have made it to the final of the ULI Europe Awards for Excellence.

With other nominated sites in Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Greece and Ukraine, the awards celebrate “outstanding urban development projects”.

Last year, it was awarded a Royal Town Planning Institute award.

A spokesperson for Benoy said: “Our work at Wokingham saw us working across two sites … in the face of a failing retail and leisure offer, lack of town centre living and competition from nearby competing centres such as Bracknell and Reading.

“Closely following Wokingham Borough Council’s vision, Benoy reimagined the town centre as a thriving destination for commerce and urban living; with modern retail formats, F&B, leisure and a significant quantum of residential across two mixed-use developments at Peach Place and Elms Field.”

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development at the borough council said he is incredibly pleased to be nominated for the prestigious award.

“The Urban Land Institute are one of the leading global bodies looking at how good design and master planning can transform communities so, to be picked as a finalist for their 2021 ULI Europe Awards for Excellence is a real accolade to both Wokingham and its regeneration,” he said.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for when the winner is announced.”