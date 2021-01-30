Wokingham resident says thank you after stranger’s good deed

A WOKINGHAM resident has been blown away by a kind stranger’s good deed.

After finding a lost wad of cash in town, a mystery resident didn’t take it for himself but instead set out to find its owner.

Two weekends ago, a resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she lost £50 on her way home from Wokingham town centre.

“I collected some money from the bank but when I got home, I realised I didn’t have the money in my bag,” she explains.

“I had my card and the receipt, but my £50 was gone.”

The resident says she was confused, as she remembered popping the cash in the front of her bag. She hoped that whoever found the money had given it to charity.

“Then, last Friday my neighbour pointed out a sign on a lamppost at the end of Sturges Road,” she says.

“It read ‘valuables found’ and gave a phone number so I got in touch, and it turned out my £50 had been found.”

She says the kind stranger then popped round and dropped the £50 on her front doorstep, almost a week after she had lost the cash.

“I offered the gentlemen £20 to give to a charity of his choosing, but he said no and that he wanted to give me the whole lot back.

“Now, I want to share this story with all of Wokingham because I’m so delighted that people are so good.”

It seems community spirit is alive and well in Wokingham.