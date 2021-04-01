Wokingham residents encouraged to avoid face mask littering

FACE MASK litter is becoming an increasing problem in the borough, according to litter picking groups.

Residents involved in the council’s Adopt A Street initiative have reported seeing more disposable face masks discarded on the ground.

Last month, the borough council encouraged residents to ensure they place masks in the bin properly.

And anyone using a disposable mask has been asked to cut the straps, to prevent wildlife from getting caught in the loops.

“We know masks can fall out unintentionally, but take care when out and about,” a council spokesperson added.

Cllr Sarah Kerr, Lib Dem spokesperson for the environment is part of the Adopt A Street initiative.

She is calling on residents to invest in a reusable mask where possible, to cut down on the amount being thrown away.