Wokingham residents invited to apply for a free tree to plant in their garden

A TREE planting scheme has launched in the borough, and residents can secure a sapling for their garden.

The borough council has launched a pilot Garden Forest Scheme in celebration of National Tree Week.

As part of the scheme, residents to apply for a tree, or trees, for their own garden.

The aim is to plant 250,000 trees across the borough during the next five years to increase carbon absorption. And trees will be available for two years, as part of this.

Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement, said he is excited to launch the project.

“We know that as a council we can’t do this alone, so being able to offer residents ways in which they can help is so important,” he said.

John Tucker, director of Woodland Outreach at the Woodland Trust added: “The Woodland Trust is proud to be supporting Wokingham’s Tree Project through our Emergency Tree Fund. Planting new trees is a vital step in fighting climate change and nature loss.

“By joining in the Garden Forest initiative, residents across Wokingham can play their part and get the lasting benefits of trees to enjoy for years to come.”

Residents can apply to the Garden Forest Scheme via the council’s Engage platform. It has an application form and more information about the project.

The initial application window is open until Monday, January 31. Applicants will be contacted throughout March, with successful residents being given a tree next autumn, to coincide with planting season.

Residents must have space in their garden for a tree and permission to plant the tree if the garden is not their own.