Wokingham residents invited to share urgent care experiences with NHS

RESIDENTS have been invited to share their experience of urgent health care in a new NHS survey.

Berkshire West CCG is looking to understand where people go to seek medical care for urgent, but not life threatening health problems.

It comes changes prompted by the pandemic led to people seeking advice in a variety of ways.

Health managers are keen to understand where residents went for same-day healthcare support, and why they chose this particular method.

Dr Andy Ciecierski, GP Clinical Lead for Berkshire West CCG, said: “Covid meant we had to bring in some very quick and wide ranging changes to our services.

“We need to capture the changes that have worked and embed them into our local healthcare system.

“At the same time, we also need to re-assess the services on offer, how people access them and whether they meet and match the needs of our local communities.”

To take part, visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/samedayaccesssurvey