Wokingham residents to have say on council’s climate emergency plans

AN UPDATE on the way in which Wokingham Borough Council will “bring residents into the conversation” over the efforts to tackle the climate emergency is promised at next month’s council meeting.

Cllr Norman Jorgensen (Con, Maiden Erlegh) asked Cllr Gregor Murray, the executive member for emissions, about the proposals during a meeting of the council on Thursday, September 23.

Responding, Cllr Murray said that the executive approved a Climate Emergency Community Deliberative Process at its July meeting. This has 15 processes, including benchmarking against other local authorities, and taking information from industry experts.

“This analysis aims to inform the deliberative process that will be undertaken to engage the community with the climate emergency agenda,” he said.

The report, he added, requires the council to be updated in October and this would “establish the financial implications, timelines and expected outcomes from the delivery of this process”.

“The climate emergency is an urgent problem that needs to be tackled in a time sensitive manner. Engaging and empowering residents and stakeholders to be part of the solution is a key stage of the way forward,” Cllr Murray said.

“Engagement with residents and stakeholders will continue to be an ongoing process and priority in the climate emergency agenda as set out in the action plan which is a living document and constantly evolving.”