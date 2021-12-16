Wokingham residents urged to feedback on town’s regeneration

RESIDENTS can have their say on Wokingham’s regeneration so far.

Wokingham Borough Council has launched an online survey focusing on what worked well and what could have been done differently in the regeneration project. It can be found on the council’s Engage Wokingham Borough site.

Survey results will then be used to shape future planning and infrastructure projects across the borough. It will tie in with the current consultation on the updated Local Plan.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved in Wokingham town centre but we know it doesn’t stop here,” said Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development.

“We’d also like to hear what people think should be priorities for improving or developing other town and district centres and whether they think more could be done to attract people to the town and continue to improve the visitor experience for all.

The five-year project has seen a range of developments, including a new public square with shops, bars, restaurants and homes at Peach Place, and the opening of Aldi, Everyman Cinema and Premier Inn at Elms Field.

Carnival Hub is under construction and includes a larger leisure centre, a new site for Wokingham library, and flats. Changes have also been made around the Market Place and the railway station.

The survey closes on Monday, January 17.

For more information, visit: engage.wokingham.gov.uk