Wokingham residents urged to have their say on the future of bins

THE FUTURE of rubbish and recycling collections is being reconsidered in Wokingham borough.

The borough’s current waste and recycling collection contract expires in 2026, and residents can have their say on the new plans.

The council has created an online platform called, Engage Wokingham Borough, where residents can sign-up to find out about and discuss local issues as well as take part in surveys.

Council leader, Cllr John Halsall said: “Like many local authorities, we are sometimes accused of not listening or engaging with residents as well as we should and there are occasions when that is fair criticism – so we are doing something about it.

“Engage Wokingham Borough will create meaningful, ongoing engagement with people about decisions and services.

“We are starting with waste and recycling but it will feature topics such as climate emergency, local strategic planning and other major issues we face.

“Of course, we are aware that not everybody will be able to access this online and will make sure there are alternative ways for people to engage – but the key message is: please take part and join us for reasoned, informed discussions that will help make the borough an even better place.”

Next year, there will be a further consultation to gather views as the Waste Strategy is produced.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment, said: “With 72,000-plus households, it is obviously impossible to have a waste and recycling service that everybody agrees is perfect – but the more we hear from people, the more we can take their views on board.”

For more information, or to sign up to Engage Wokingham Borough, visit: engage.wokingham.gov.uk