Wokingham residents urged to support small businesses this Christmas

SHOPPERS are being encouraged to support small businesses this Christmas.

Small Business Saturday, a national campaign, takes place on Saturday, December 4.

The annual event aims to highlight their role in bringing character and employment to towns and villages across the country.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “As the UK recovers from the pandemic, small businesses still face considerable challenges to get back on their feet and it is vital that we continue to support them.”