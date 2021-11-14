Wokingham.Today

Wokingham residents urged to support small businesses this Christmas

by Staff Writer0
Picture: freestocks on Unsplash

SHOPPERS are being encouraged to support small businesses this Christmas.

Small Business Saturday, a national campaign, takes place on Saturday, December 4.

The annual event aims to highlight their role in bringing character and employment to towns and villages across the country.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “As the UK recovers from the pandemic, small businesses still face considerable challenges to get back on their feet and it is vital that we continue to support them.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.