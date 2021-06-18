Wokingham restaurant to curry on with expansion plans

THE OWNER of a Wokingham town centre takeaway has announced he is embarking on a business project in Bracknell.

Raja Majid, owner of Sultan Balti Palace and director of Range Super Cuisine Limited, last week announced he is expanding his takeaway business outside of Wokingham.

He has purchased Balti King takeaway, in Easthampstead, and kept on all its existing staff.

Mr Majid said: “We will use our existing knowledge and experience to enhance deliveries to the large number of loyal Balti King customers, and provide an enhanced and unmatched service to them.”

In the coming weeks, he will also launch Balti King’s services on UberEats.

“We are in the fortunate position to be able to look to acquire and develop new business ventures, with Balti King being the first of many we are planning,” he added.