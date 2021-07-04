Wokingham.Today

Wokingham rowers celebrate medal clean sweep success

by Andy Preston0

Wokingham rowers celebrated success after they achieved a clean sweep at Marlow.

Wokingham boys, Zak Jenkins and Jacob Len, took home gold medals at the Marlow Regatta series that took place over the last two weeks.

Zak and Jacob are both part of the Henley Rowing Club Junior 14 team and secured their second goal medal on Saturday at the river event in Marlow team.

The Dorney final provided a nail biting finish, meanwhile the team achieved a comfortable win at the weekend as they finished several clear boat lengths of the opposing teams at the finish line.

The team can be pleased with their triumph having competed against some of the top schools and club rowing teams across the country.

The junior 14 team at Henley have remained undefeated this year in all their rowing events.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Festive parkers given fines at Dinton Pastures

Phil Creighton

Dr Phillip Lee MP: “I pay tribute to our brave emergency and security services”

Gemma Davidson

Emmbrook and Bearwood secure narrow victory against Bradenham

Andy Preston
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.