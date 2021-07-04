Wokingham rowers celebrate medal clean sweep success

Wokingham rowers celebrated success after they achieved a clean sweep at Marlow.



Wokingham boys, Zak Jenkins and Jacob Len, took home gold medals at the Marlow Regatta series that took place over the last two weeks.

Zak and Jacob are both part of the Henley Rowing Club Junior 14 team and secured their second goal medal on Saturday at the river event in Marlow team.



The Dorney final provided a nail biting finish, meanwhile the team achieved a comfortable win at the weekend as they finished several clear boat lengths of the opposing teams at the finish line.

The team can be pleased with their triumph having competed against some of the top schools and club rowing teams across the country.



The junior 14 team at Henley have remained undefeated this year in all their rowing events.