Wokingham salon celebrates its 30th birthday

A WOKINGHAM TOWN centre salon has been busy celebrating its 30th birthday.

Three decades ago, hair and beauty parlour The Retreat opened its doors on Denmark Street for the first time.

Its owner Helen Belcher was just 20, and she’s still running the salon today.

Helen then. Picture: The Retreat

Originally called Raffles, Ms Belcher opened the parlour with just one treatment room.

At first it was solely a beauty salon, but in 1995 she met a business partner who helped her turn the site into a destination for hair care too.

And Helen now. Picture: The Retreat

“I can still picture it now,” she says. “All 80s decor with wicker chairs and sliding doors, I thought it was the bees’ knees.”

Fast forward to today and The Retreat spans two floors, has four luxury rooms, and provides a variety of beauty and hair care services.

Looking back on the last 30 years, Ms Belcher says all she wanted was to offer a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

“I wanted clients to feel at ease and relax knowing they were receiving the highest quality treatments and professional service,” she explains.

“Thirty years later, the beauty industry has transformed and we are constantly evolving and training to provide the latest treatments, but I can see that the underlying need for the client remains the same.”

Over the years, Ms Belcher has won multiple awards for The Retreat, including being named Decleor Salon of The Year.

And while 2020 has been unusual to say the least, Ms Belcher says she is overwhelmed by the response from clients and thanks them for continuing to support the parlour.

“Day-to-day life can be very stressful and it is a privilege to be able to provide a wide range of services that enable our clients to look and feel their best while focusing on their health and wellbeing,” she says.

The Retreat has been closed for the past month as per coronavirus guidelines, but reopened last week when national lockdown came to end and Wokingham borough fell under Tier 2 restrictions – ready for the next 30 years.

To find out more about the salon, visit: www.retreat-wokingham.co.uk