Wokingham salons prepare for the big reopen – and a lot of hair to cut

HAIRDRESSERS are sharpening their scissors ahead of reopening tomorrow.

All hair and beauty salons have been given the go ahead to open again on Monday, April 12 along with non-essential shops.

After being closed for more than three months, residents will finally be able to sort out their lockdown locks.

The Retreat, a Wokingham-based hair and beauty salon, started calling clients last week to book appointments.

The salon has changed its layout, removed its food and drink supplies and spaced out chairs in order to operate in a covid-safe way, said marketing manager Helen Lewis.

Following government guidelines, staff will wear masks and clean workspaces thoroughly in between each client.

All customers will be required to have a temperature check when they enter, to reduce the spread of the virus and will also be asked to use their Test and Trace system.

Ms Lewis said: “All the staff are most looking forward to seeing their clients again and catching up with them after so long.

“Having a loyal customer base, the stylists normally see their clients every six weeks, so they’re excited to make them feel really special again.”

The Retreat Hair and Beauty salon in Wokingham’s Denmark Street

And staff are eager to have clients back in the seats.

Bryony Wicks, beauty team leader, said her role gives her “a huge sense of purpose”, knowing it’s a passion shared with the team.

“I can’t wait to work with our team again and make our clients feel looked after and pampered in every way they wish,” she said.

The staff at Marc Antoni hair salons are also excited to get back to work.

Julie Giamattei, company director at Marc Antoni, said: “It will be lovely to see all of our clients again and being a family business, we treat our clients like family and have such a great relationship with them all.

“Clients can finally enjoy a bit of ‘me time’ when they step foot in the salon again.”

Customers are also ready for their next trim.

In a straw-poll survey conducted by Wokingham.Today, 95% of people said they were looking forward to getting their haircut.

Hannah Johnson, who took part in the survey, said: “I can’t wait to have my hair done in a salon, especially having a shampoo and head massage — something that doesn’t quite feel the same when you do it at home. Having your hair done is a luxury and I’m looking forward to stepping into a salon.”