Wokingham school children start gardening project

PUPILS at a school in Wokingham have been busy enjoying their new outdoor classroom.

Floreat Montague Park Primary School has begun hosting a series of gardening projects, taking outdoor learning to the next level.

And it has been able to do so thanks to David Wilson Homes, which donated Montague Park’s 30ft polytunnel to the school.

Now, Floreat Montague is using the space to teach its pupils all about harvesting fruit and vegetables.

Patrick Pritchett, headteacher at Floreat Montague Park, said: “The polytunnel is a fantastic resource to have and will make all year round gardening projects possible.

“It has always been important to work outdoors in primary schools and this generous gift will make a significant contribution to children’s wellbeing.”

Rob Allen, sales director at David Wilson Homes Southern, added: “We’re thrilled to see the pupils at Floreat Montague Park Primary School fully benefitting from their new outdoor learning space.

“We hope the pupils are enjoying using this outdoor classroom and we look forward to hearing more about their harvesters in the future.”