Wokingham school receives grand donation from housebuilder

A WOKINGHAM housebuilder has donated £1,000 to a school to celebrate the end of an era.

As it prepares to finish work on its Montague Park development, David Wilson Homes gifted the money to Floreat Montague Park Primary School as part of its Community Fund scheme.

Patrick Pritchett, head teacher, said the school was “delighted” to receive the donation.

“It was a complete surprise and for schools, this sort of surprise is very welcome,” he said. “Having this ongoing support has been valuable.”

The money will now help support the school’s plan to build indoor wall murals to help children understand diversity and community.

“The Community Fund scheme is a great idea,” Mr Pritchett added.

“As a community school, we see the value of developing relationships and supporting each other.”

During its time at Montague Park, David Wilson Homes has worked with Floreat Montague Park Primary School on a range of projects, including Christmas and Easter card competitions and burying a time capsule for pupils.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said he was delighted to donate the money.

“Our Community Fund scheme is designed to help the excellent within the areas in which we build and, as a leading developer, it’s a privilege to be able to offer our support,” he said.