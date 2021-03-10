Wokingham.Today

Wokingham schools join air project

by Jess Warren0
air
Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

FOUR borough schools have joined the council’s new Wokingham Air Quality project.

Evendons Primary School, St Paul’s Junior School, Hawthorns Primary School and Westende Junior School have had three diffusion tubes placed outside their schools to monitor Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) across the year. Information gathered will also be used to teach students about air quality.

The project’s focus is to increase active travel and improve air quality – especially around schools near the council’s air management areas.

The project has been funded by Defra, and is in partnership with Intelligent Health.

