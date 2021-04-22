Wokingham showroom Ripples hopes to make waves at industry competition

Wokingham.Today

A WOKINGHAM showroom is a finalist in a prestigious industry competition.

Ripples Wokingham, based on Rose Street, has been nominated for ‘New Bathroom Retailer of the Year’ at the kbbreview awards.

The retailer, which opened last year, offers a range of bathroom products and design advice.

Imran Azam, showroom director at Ripples, said: “I’m delighted that Ripples Wokingham has been shortlisted for such a distinguished industry award. 

“We’ve worked hard to create a bathroom business which inspires our clients with products and design ideas they won’t find elsewhere, so it’s great to receive recognition from within the industry. 

“I hope we’ll be able to add this award to the list of those achieved by the other established Ripples showrooms.”

The kbbreview awards seek to recognise the best in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry.

The awards ceremony is due to take place in St George’s Hall in Liverpool, on Sunday, September 5.

