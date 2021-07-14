Wokingham sibling duo selected in Judo squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympic games

WOKINGHAM sibling duo Ben Fletcher and Megan Fletcher are heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo after their selections were confirmed.

The Fletcher siblings from Wokingham – whose selection has been officially confirmed today – will be competing for Ireland in Tokyo, with Ben all set for a remarkable return to the mat just five months after breaking his leg while competing in Israel.



He fought at Rio 2016, while older sister Megan, who is retiring after the games, has successfully qualified to make her first Olympic appearance – the perfect conclusion to a career which saw her win Commonwealth Games gold.

“It just goes to show how high the quality of the players and coaches here at Team Bath is,” she said.

“We set that goal to qualify for the Games and all three of us did – me, Ben and Prisca – so it’s a very special moment to all be going there after the journey we have been on together.”

Fletcher, coached by Juergen Klinger and Ciaran Ward, is also grateful to be competing alongside her brother at this Games having watched him from the stands at Rio 2016, particularly as no spectators will be allowed in the Budokan.

“It was hard in Rio because I’d missed out on going so I was upset about that but I was also really happy for Ben, so it was a real mixed bag of emotions,” she said.





“This time round we’ve both qualified and we’re going to be there together.

“I love him being at the competitions with me, I can always hear him cheering in the crowd, and it also means I have a family member who can actually travel with me.



“My mum, dad and boyfriend can’t come to Tokyo so I am really lucky that I’ll have Ben there with me.”

