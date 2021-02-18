Wokingham takeaway launches ‘Dawson Dish’ to spur on local family fundraiser

A WOKINGHAM takeaway has gone above and beyond for the local community.

Sultan Balti Palace, on Market Place, recently launched a brand new dish in a bid to raise much-needed funds for a family fundraiser.

Two weeks ago, Wokingham.Today reported on Paul and Nathalie Gosling, who are hoping to raise £60,000 to pay for vital surgery for their two-year-old son.

Dawson has a rare form of cerebral palsy which affects his legs, and the family are fundraising to pay for an operation and aftercare which will allow him to walk on his own.

After reading our story, Raja Majid, owner of Sultan Balti Palace, pledged to donate £1 from every takeaway sold to the Gosling family fundraiser.

Now, he has cranked it up a notch and dedicated an entire dish to Dawson.

The restaurant’s newly-appointed chef, Kuldeep Singh, is behind the new ‘Dawson Dish’, which is a chicken biryani. The meal in one comes with both chicken and rice, served in a terracotta dish that customers can keep afterwards.

Mr Majid said a biryani was the perfect choice for the new initiative.

“[It] is often the focal point of family events in South Asia, and we are encouraging the entire Wokingham family to get behind Dawson’s fundraising efforts,” he said.

Mr Majid hopes Sultan Balti Palace can deliver a dish directly to Dawson and his family soon.

Mrs Gosling said she is blown away by the takeaway’s gesture of goodwill.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you for all the support that Sultan Balti is giving Dawson and our family,” she said.

“The dish they are providing sounds incredible and we can’t wait to try it.

“The community is really coming together for Dawson and Majid is at the front of this. What an inspiration and kind man.”

The ‘Dawson Dish’ will cost £8,50, and Sultan Balti Palace will donate that amount to the appeal with every order.

So far, the Gosling family has raised £6,000 for Dawson’s surgery.

To find out more about Dawson’s fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dawson-gosling-sdr-fundraising

The dish is currently only available via telephone order. Customers can call the restaurant on 0118 977 4397.