Wokingham teen chops hair for charity in first salon cut

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl that hasn’t had a haircut since she was a toddler is donating her locks to The Little Princess Trust.

Jessica Widdicombe will be cutting off at least 18 inches of her hair next month, and raising money to cover the cost of wig-making.

“It costs £550 to make one wig so I would like to raise money as well to cover the cost of it being made,” she said.

Mum Rachel said her daughter has been growing her hair since she was tiny.

“She’s never been to the hairdressers,” she said. “And she’s not had it cut since she was three or four, so this is her first big one.”

Although Jessica initially took a bit of persuading, Rachel said she is now very excited about the chop.

Jessica’s fundraiser is still open, and has raised £310 of her £550 target.

The Little Princess Trust creates wigs for children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

For more information or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HowMuchShouldWeChopOff