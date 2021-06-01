Wokingham teen is so good at art, she does it with her eyes closed

A 13-YEAR-OLD student from Wokingham has been named runner up in an international school art competition.

Gabriella Hillier from Holme Grange School came close to the winner’s spot in the iArt 2021 competition.

With more than 160 entries to compete among, Gabriella was awarded an Amazon voucher, and will be recognised in the iArt 2021 brochure alongside the 27 other finalists.

“This drawing is part of a project that we were doing about dreams,” she said. “We learned how to do a self-portrait and then I did this one with my eyes closed.”

Christopher King, chief executive officer of the Independent Association of Prep Schools, judged the awards.

He said: “Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries we receive, and this year was no exception. The artwork received opened our eyes to the student’s experiences over the past year and it was truly inspirational.

“The competition is a brilliant way to recognise the creativity and innovation our students have, and to emphasise the value that we place on these skills. My warmest congratulations and huge thanks to every student that participated.”

The competition launched in 2013 and had its highest number of entities this year.

It is run by the Independent Association of Prep Schools and aims to showcase the artwork pupils in member schools produce.