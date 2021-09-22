Wokingham Tesco pharmacy offers flu jab while you shop

WOKINGHAM’S Tesco pharmacy is driving a campaign to boost the uptake of flu jabs.

It is working with the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK to encourage more people to protect themselves and their families.

To help more residents access the vaccination, the pharmacy is operating an online booking system for its Finchampstead Road store.

Adrian Price, Tesco Superintendent Pharmacist said: “We want to make getting your vaccination as easy as doing the weekly shop. We’re doing all we can to make it as convenient as possible for people to get their flu jab to protect themselves and their families. This is the most important flu jab ever for those at risk.”

With longer opening hours than some GP surgeries and high-street pharmacies, customers can get vaccinated in the evenings and weekends.

Some groups of people are eligible for a free jab.

This includes anyone 50 and over, people with certain health conditions, those that are pregnant, in long-stay residential care, are a carer, health or social care worker, or live with someone else that is more likely to get infections.

Anyone not eligible can get a jab for £9.

It is given by a Tesco Pharmacist in a private consultation room that is cleaned before each appointment.