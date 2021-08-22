Wokingham Tesco shoppers help donate three million meals to help vulnerable children

SHOPPERS in Wokingham have helped contribute to a national project that has donated more than three million meals to vulnerable children this summer.

Over the last three weeks, Tesco has donated to FareShare for every visitor that buys fruit and vegetables at the Finchampstead road store.

The Buy One to Help a Child scheme will support 5,000 charities across the country to feed children living in food insecurity.

The warm summer weather saw bumper purchases of strawberries, cucumbers and bananas, which meant Tesco exceeded its target of providing three million meals’ worth of food.

It found cucumbers were the most popular item sold on a Monday, with strawberries winning in popularity on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The retailer has been working with FareShare for five years, and has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports summer holiday clubs, breakfast clubs, community kitchens and groups that supply food parcels.

Charity CEO Lindsay Boswell said the food will make a real difference to frontline charities working with children and thanked Tesco customers for their support.

He added: “During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals.

“At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families across the UK. With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Wokingham who made a purchase during this campaign. Through the simple act of buying your fruit and veg at Tesco, you’re helping FareShare to get fresh, healthy food to children across the UK.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO, said he was delighted with the success of the scheme.

“We wanted to find a really simple way to do our bit and help our customers do the same,” he said.

“By encouraging healthier choices for our customers while helping to feed children through our partnership with FareShare, we can play our part in supporting stronger communities.”

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and supports the footballer’s campaign for free school meals for every child that needs them, at any time.