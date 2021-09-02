Wokingham Thai massage spa opens on Monday – offering a free treatment to NHS staff

A NEW spa is opening in Wokingham, and it’s offering a free treatment to NHS staff.

The Lazy Frog is a Thai massage and spa on Denmark Street. It opens on Monday morning with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack.

Owner Tassie Atkinson has spent six years as a Thai massage therapist in London.

Now launching her own business, Ms Atkinson said her spa will be a tasteful and relaxing environment.

“Here at The Lazy Frog, we retain all the traditional Thai massage techniques and benefits combined with scented oils and body scrubs,” she explained.

“Our therapists are qualified practitioners able to adapt their style to suit your individual needs whether you’re wanting a traditional Thai massage, deep tissue massage, an aromatic experience or a gentle soothing oil massage.”

She also wants to give back to the community.

The staff are offering a free 30-minute treatment to NHS staff as a way of thanking them for their contribution during the pandemic. Picture: The Lazy Frog

“As Thai Buddhists, we passionately believe in helping others with compassion in action and we want to give something back to the community we serve.

“We’re offering a free 30-minute foot or head and shoulder massage every week to key workers – starting with the NHS.

“We look forward to providing a relaxing and rewarding experience to thank them for their contribution to the pandemic.”

And there is a competition to win as well.

To celebrate the salon’s opening, the Lazy Frog has partnered with the Giggling Squid, for a chance to win a one-hour Thai massage for two and followed by lunch or dinner.

Two runners-up will win a 30-minute foot or head and shoulder massage.

To enter the competition, residents must have had a full-price massage at the spa, or eaten lunch or dinner at the Giggling Squid on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday in September. Diners must then email a photo of their receipt along with their name and phone number to: competition@thelazyfrog.co.uk

The spa opens at 10am on Monday, with a ribbon-cutting at 11.30am.

For more information about the competition, treatments and bookings, visit: www.thelazyfrog.co.uk