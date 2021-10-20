Wokingham Theatre takes audiences to the Tudors era this week

WOKINGHAM Theatre returns to the stage this week with Howard Brenton’s classic, Anne Boleyn.

After an 18 month delay, the community theatre group, on Twyford Road, is inviting audiences to its next production, which will run from Thursday, October 21 until Thursday, October 28.

Howard Brenton’ play follows the story of King James I and how he discovers the dead Queen Anne’s possessions.

He finds out that she was a religious conspirator, in love with Henry VIII but also with the most dangerous ideas of her day.

Director Mavis Froud said she is most looked forward to seeing a play as a complete picture.

“As a director, you are no longer listening to the lines being said, you are seeing it as a whole picture and taking in the atmosphere and paying attention to the lighting and music, which contributes a lot to the show,” she said.

“There’s been so much anxiety in wondering whether we will be able to finally put the show on because of covid, considering we were originally due to perform last March.

“Having change bits around and re-casting a couple of roles, I can’t wait to finally watch the cast perform the play after such a long time coming.”

Ms Froud wanted to direct the play as the Tudors was a fascinating era for her.

She said: “I saw it at The Globe, and they did it in an unusual way which I really enjoyed, and I thought I would love to direct this one day.”

Ms Froud added that her favourite part of directing has been working with the cast of Wokingham Theatre.

“Everyone is so committed and there’s so much talent and enthusiam in the cast it’s been lovely to work with them all on this play,” she said.

Ms Froud said there is more to Anne Boleyn’s execution, which audiences will find out when watching the play.

“She valued religion so much and not many people are aware of that, and the play explores this and I hope people enjoy it.”

For more information, or to book tickets, log on to: wokinghamtheatre.org.uk