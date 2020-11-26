Wokingham to go into Tier 2 when lockdown ends

MOST of the Thames Valley – including Wokingham borough – are being placed in Tier 2 when the national lockdown ends next week.

Only Slough is being placed in tier 3.

Speaking in the House of Commons, health secretary Matt Hancock said: “The tiering approach provides a framework that, if used firmly, should prevent the need to introduce stricter national measures.

“On December 2, we will lift the national restrictions across all of England and the following restrictions will be eased:

the stay-at-home requirement will end

non-essential retail, gyms, personal care will reopen. The wider leisure and entertainment sectors will also reopen, although to varying degrees

communal worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume

people will no longer be limited to seeing one other person in outdoor public spaces, where the rule of 6 will now apply.”

Reading, Wokingham, Bracknell Forest, Windsor and Maidenhead, West Berkshire boroughs have been placed in tier 2.

Government guidances said that this is because there is an improving picture across the area with the exception of Slough and Reading.

Slough is in tier 3, due to its high case rates of coronavirus – 326 per 100,000 overall and 219 per 100,000 for the over 60s – and relatively high positivity of 12%.

The case rate and positivity away from Slough do not justify inclusion at tier 3.

Tier 2 restrictions

This is for areas with a higher or rapidly rising level of infections, where some additional restrictions need to be in place.

In tier 2: