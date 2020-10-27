WOKINGHAM TOP 10: Perfect autumn listening

EVER listened to psych chamber folk? It’s just one of the different genres in our brilliant Top 10 for you to enjoy – and each one is free to listen to.

Once again, Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone. It’s the perfect soundtrack to start your weekend.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Kepler Ten – Falling Down

This prog-rock trio have just released their new single, and it’s a melodic, uplifting and powerful rock anthem. It’s taken from their forthcoming second album, A New Kind of Sideways which will be released on Wokingham-based White Star Records in November. The band performed an impressive set at last year’s Wokingham Festival and the video for the new single was premiered in an online feature in the well respected Prog Magazine – keplerten.com Picture: Andrew Merritt

Astor Wolfe – Emerald Green

It’s not often you get to hear something from Stockholm, described as ‘psych chamber folk’but here’s your chance. It’s from singer-songwriter Astor Wolfe, and it features on a compilation album called From A Distant Shore released on Wokingham record label, Mega Dodo.

It’s a fascinating and unusual album so if you fancy exploring something a bit different featuring more Swedish psych folk artists it’s worth checking out – www.facebook.com/astorwolfemusic

The Veras – Paper Cup Telephones

A wonderful pop singalong from this local band, that you may have seen in their other guise as Small Faces tribute, The Small Fakers – theveras.co.uk

Marc Woosnam – Unspoken

Marc is a local acoustic singer/songwriter who plays gigs in music venues and festivals across the South East of England – marcwoosnam.com

Helta Skelta – Meanie

Powerful guitar riffs, a driving rhythm section and a great vocal performance in the debut single from this Wokingham and Blackwater based rock band – www.facebook.com/heltaskeltamusic

The Orange Drop – Make It Her, Forever

Here’s some psychedelia from Philadelphia in the United States, brought to you by Wokingham based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/OrangeDrop

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

A track from this Wokingham based rock three-piece, who enjoyed a socially distanced gig at The 1865 venue in Southampton last week – www.facebook.com/crookedshapes

A Bossa Elétrica – Sob A Luz Do

New Wokingham Jazz record label Wallen Bink, with a track by the Swedish band that draws on bossa, jazz, funky samba and afro Brazilian rhythms – wallenbink.com

Bradley Watmore – Plain to See

Local musician and songwriter, Bradley is back with his second single, a great piece of bouncy feel good indie pop – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

Aaron Cilia – Meadows

A sound engineer, lighting engineer and record producer and now this young local talent has released an album of his own music on which he played every instrument – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist