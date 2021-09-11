Wokingham town centre shop may be banned from selling alcohol

BB Wines, on Broad Street, is to have its premises licence reviewed on Monday, September 13, and police are calling for it to be revoked.

It comes as the shop sold alcohol to someone underage earlier this year, on Thursday, April 29.

Two years prior, Mr Parmit Singh Kapoor, who has been the store’s licence holder since 2014, was found guilty in Reading Magistrates Court of selling cider to a 15-year-old.

On Wednesday, June 16, this year, the council licensing team and Thames Valley Police conducted a follow-up inspection.

They found that Mr Kapoor’s main licence with conditions was not available.

They also inspected the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) authorisation document, which needed updating to reflect staff changes.

And the incident book’s last entry was March this year, which was queried.

Police recommended more Challenge 25 posters to be displayed in the windows.

In a statement submitted by Gary Clarke, licensing officer for Bracknell, Wokingham and West Berkshire, he said the shop was inspected two weeks before the Wednesday, June 16, visit.

He wrote: “This confirms our opinion that the DPS is not a fit and proper person to manage this business.

“Reading the comments on the second occasion when the DPS sold alcohol to an underage youth, I believe this shows a lack of concern for the safety of children in the area and underlines his failure to meet this licensing objective.”

In the submitted evidence for the review, neighbourhood sergeant Richard Probert said Thames Valley Police is in full support of the removal of license for the sale of alcohol.

He wrote: “BB Wines has repeatedly failed test purchasing operations and shows a complete lack of care with regards to safeguarding young persons and abiding by laws.”

The review will be live-streamed on YouTube at 10am.