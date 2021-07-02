Wokingham Town Council to fly the flag for NHS and keyworkers

A SPECIALLY designed flag will be flown on Monday to celebrate the NHS and keyworkers.

Wokingham Town Council is taking part in the inaugural NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day, which has been set as July 5 – the day that the National Health Service was founded.

Since that day in 1948, everyone in the UK has had access to free healthcare.

The town council said that the nation has treasured the service ever since, particularly since the pandemic gripped us in March last year.

The flag will help show Wokingham’s gratitude to all NHS and front-line staff, while also offering a chance to reflect in remembrance of those who have sadly lost their lives.#

Cllr David Lee, town councillor for Evendons West, said: “NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers’ Day is an important moment to mark the service and sacrifice of the NHS and health workers, as well the amazing community spirit of our town which has come together to help one other.

“We would like to show our appreciation of everything the NHS staff and key workers do for our town and country.

“We thank you all.”

