Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Town Council to fly the flag for NHS and keyworkers

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: Stephanie Martin from Unsplash

A SPECIALLY designed flag will be flown on Monday to celebrate the NHS and keyworkers.

Wokingham Town Council is taking part in the inaugural NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day, which has been set as July 5 – the day that the National Health Service was founded.

Since that day in 1948, everyone in the UK has had access to free healthcare.

The town council said that the nation has treasured the service ever since, particularly since the pandemic gripped us in March last year.

The flag will help show Wokingham’s gratitude to all NHS and front-line staff, while also offering a chance to reflect in remembrance of those who have sadly lost their lives.#

Cllr David Lee, town councillor for Evendons West, said: “NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers’ Day is an important moment to mark the service and sacrifice of the NHS and health workers, as well the amazing community spirit of our town which has come together to help one other.

“We would like to show our appreciation of everything the NHS staff and key workers do for our town and country.

“We thank you all.”

READ MORE: Soon we can all say thank you to our social workers

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Hare Hatch garden centre looks for green-fingered entrants to its awards

Charlotte King

Wokingham’s newest gym takes to the streets to introduce itself

Phil Creighton

INTERVIEW: Sniper ready for ring return in rearranged fight

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.