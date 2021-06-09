Wokingham town Covid-19 infection rate hits 220 per 100,000

COVID-19 INFECTION rates rose to 220 per 100,000 people in Wokingham town, in the week up to Thursday, June 3.

Data from Public Health England revealed the town was four times higher than the national average infection rate, which sits at 45.8 per 100,000 people.

The interactive map published by the Government shows the rising case rates across the borough.

It comes as surge testing for the Delta variant, first identified in India, was launched on Monday.

Wokingham town is one of few areas in the country flagged as having an infection rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 people

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the borough council, is urging all residents over 12 living, working, or going to school in Norreys, Evendons, Wescott and Bulmershe and Whitegates to come forward for a PCR test as part of the programme.

The mass-testing will last until Monday, June 21, and thousands of residents are encouraged to take part, to help identify the spread of Covid-19.

How to get a test

Residents in these areas can get a Covid-19 test at one of Wokingham Borough Council’s dedicated testing sites – there is no need to book and all information on where sites are located is available at: www.wokingham.gov.uk/surge-testing

Schools and businesses in these areas will be contacted by the council to arrange delivery of testing kits for pupils and staff

Reading Borough Council will also be conducting surge testing in targeted areas, and has several test centres that may be better suited to residents in Bulmershe and Whitegates

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should continue to book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or via the NHS Covid-19 app

For more information, visit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map