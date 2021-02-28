Wokingham Town FC programme sells for record price

What is believed to be a record price has been paid for a Wokingham Town FC programme.



The April 1957 four-page issue for a Metropolitan League match versus Chelsea at Finchampstead Road was eventually sold in an online auction last weekend for £292. It cost just three pence on the day.



A ferocious bidding frenzy erupted in the final seconds of the 10-day online auction which ended on Saturday evening, with the price rising from £55 to £292 during the final 10 seconds.



It is understood that Chelsea programme collectors were responsible for the frenetic activity and high price.



Chelsea’s ‘A’ team won the Metropolitan League in the 1956/57 season, with Wokingham Town finishing in 15th position in the 18-team league. The London team also won the league cup.

Town had only emerged from local football two seasons earlier.



Copies of Wokingham Town’s 1957 FA Amateur Cup match against West Auckland, and the subsequent Football Association-ordered replay, also sold on the same night for a combined price tag of £41.



Wokingham Town was formed in 1875. The club merged with Emmbrook Sports in 2004 to become what is now Wokingham & Emmbrook Football Club.