Wokingham town mayor writes to Erftstadt counterpart offering support for twinned town after flash floods

Wokingham civic awards
Wokingham Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack

WOKINGHAM’S town mayor said he is working to support a German town wrecked by flood damage.

Erftstadt, which is twinned with Wokingham, flooded at the end of last week as the river burst its banks after record rainfall.

It is thought at least 43 people in the town have been killed by the disaster.

Cllr Tony Lack said his thoughts go out to those experiencing the devastating floods.

He said the Town Twinning Association is reaching out to the German town.

“As town mayor, I will be writing to Carolin Weitzelk, mayor of Erftstadt, to offer our support, our love and our condolences from the people of Wokingham,” he added. 

“I know many of you are desperately wondering what we can do to help and I pray that Carolin is able to respond with a practical request.  

“If any of our residents see or hear of any aid that is being set up that we could direct others to, then please do get in touch.”

Cllr Lack said in the meantime, he has asked the town’s churches to pray for hope.

