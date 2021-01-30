Wokingham tweenager Deshna turns to doughnuts to get through lockdown

THIS 11-year-old is putting her podcasting skills to good use with her latest lockdown project.

Deshna Shekar, from Wokingham, has launched a new series of podcasts called Yellow Donut Stories in a bid to make children’s tales more accessible.

“Last year, during lockdown, I learnt how to make podcasts and I recently told my mum I wanted to do it again,” Deshna explains.

“So I decided to make somewhere I read stories for little kids, like my four-year-old brother.

“Everyone should have someone who can constantly be there to read them a story.”

After launching the series late last year, she says she’s been enjoying it so far, and has received positive feedback from people on her Facebook page which her mother Keerthy manages.

“A few people have commented that she’s got a very sweet voice and she’s doing a really good job,” Keerthy says.

“She’s learnt how to make these podcasts all on her own and I think it’s really great.”

Deshna says she chooses which book to read each week from her younger brother’s selection of short stories.

“I just give some a quick read through and decide based on which one sounds the best,” she explains.

And Keerthy says she’s feeling extremely proud of Deshna and her new project.

“She’s always loved reading. I think she’ll read any book you throw at her,” she explains.

“I love the way she reads the stories. Whenever I listen to the podcasts I think it’s amazing that at such a young age and with no experience and training she’s doing a fantastic job.

“I’m really proud of her for what she’s doing, and the thought behind it too.”

Keerthy hopes that Deshna’s lockdown project is now making storytime more accessible for young children everywhere.

To find out more, search for Yellow Donut Stories on Facebook or visit Spotify: http://bit.ly/YellowDonutStories