Wokingham Walk sets May date

PUT YOUR hiking boots on because the Wokingham Walk is back again.

Now in its sixth year, the annual event sees residents walk five-, 10- and 15-mile routes around the borough while raising money for charity.

Starting at Elms Field, groups of up to six people from two households will be allowed

to walk together.

And there will also be a free Nature Trail to keep the little ones occupied, asking them

to spot nature and wildlife along the way.

Last year’s event saw 250 people take part, and raised more than £2,700 for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Andy Slay, one of the event organisers, said the Wokingham Walk has not nominated its 2021 charity yet.

“Let’s hope the weather is kind, so that all ages can enjoy the beautiful countryside around Wokingham,” he added.

The Wokingham Walk will take place on Sunday, May 23 and all proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Entry costs £15 for walkers over 18, £5 for those aged 12- to 17-years-old, and is free for children aged 11 and under.

To find out more, visit: www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk