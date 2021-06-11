Wokingham Warriors enjoy ‘trip of a lifetime’ Down Under

WOKINGHAM has been making a name for itself down under, thanks to two former locals.

Adam Giddings (36) and Ryan Eaton (37), who grew up in the town, have been spreading word of Wokingham across The Outback.

Last month, the duo took part in Australian car challenge Shitbox Rally under the team name Wokingham Warriors.

The challenge sees teams drive cars worth £550 (AU$1,000) or less from Alice Springs, in the middle of The Outback, to the eastern Gold Coast – a 2,500 mile journey.

Mr Giddings said it was “the trip of a lifetime” and was glad to represent his hometown on the other side of the world.

The duo, who both attended The Forest School in Winnersh, moved to Perth in Australia approximately 10 years ago.

After applying to take part in the Rally in 2017 and not being selected, Mr Giddings said they were thrilled to be able to enter this year’s event.

“We’ve never done anything like it,” he said. “We were driving for six days and it wasn’t a race but was more about getting to the end.

“We drove around [400 miles] a day. It was fantastic to see the countryside of Australia like that.”

The Wokingham Warriors completed the trip in a 1995 Toyota Camry, costing £275, and according to Mr Giddings, it was the first event in 11 years when all the cars managed to finish the journey.

“The uneven roads were pretty unforgiving,” he said. “We developed a little oil leak but nothing major.

“One of our shock absorbers also took a bit of a battering, but we made it to the end with no dramas.”

The Shitbox Rally is an annual event down under, organised to raise money for national charity Cancer Council.

Mr Giddings said he and Mr Eaton were inspired to enter the Rally after both of their families were affected by the illness.

Over the past decade, the Rally has donated more than £13 million to the organisation.

“We raised [nearly £3,300] in total ourselves, with a few donations coming over from England,” Mr Giddings said.

“Everyone gave us a lot of support, and we know it was hard for people to donate due to covid.”

At the end of the challenge, the Wokingham Warriors auctioned their car for more than £350, which will also be donated to Cancer Council.

“It was fantastic and we would definitely do it again,” Mr Giddings added.

“We’re still fundraising until the end of June so I hope we can hit the [£4,000] mark.”

To find out more, visit: www.shitboxrally.com.au

Mr Giddings and Mr Eaton are still accepting donations.

To make a contribution to the Wokingham Warriors, log on to: www.autumn2021.shitboxrally.com.au/wokingham-warriors