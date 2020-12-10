Wokingham winter photo competition

Wokingham.Today

WOKINGHAM shoppers could be in for a win, by demonstrating their support for small businesses.

Wokingham Town Council has launched a Christmas photo competition, calling on residents to pose outside their favourite town centre spot.

Entrants are in with a chance of winning one of three hampers packed full of gifts and vouchers donated by Wokingham retailers.

To take part, shoppers must head into town and take a picture of themselves, family or pets in front of their favourite shop, salon, restaurant, pub or cafe.

This must be sent to We Love Wokingham, with a description about why they love that business.

Bonus points are available for creativity, inventiveness and fancy dress.

The competition closes on Sunday at 6pm. Winning pictures will be selected the next day, and prizes presented outside the Town Hall on Wednesday, December 16, between 9.30am and 11am.

To enter, email a picture and description to: marketing@lovewokingham.co.uk

We Love Wokingham will share the entries across social media.

