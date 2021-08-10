Arson in Tilehurst – Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Attempts.

A WOMAN from Wokingham was arrested in connection with multiple arson attempts in Tilehurst.

The 55-year-old was released on police bail, alongside two boys and two men from Reading, aged 15, 17, 20 and 54.

One man, Charly Fox, 22, from Mayfair, Tilehurst was charged with attempted arson.

Fox was charged yesterday with one count of attempted arson, being in possession of a class B drug and possession of criminal property.

The charges relate to multiple incidents that occurred on Wednesday and Friday last week.

Fox was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 6.