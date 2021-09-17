Wokingham woman organises breast cancer bonanza

A WOKINGHAM woman is raising awareness of breast cancer later this month.

Stephanie Skilton has organised The Big Boobie Bonanza, a fundraising fair in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Coppafeel.

The mum of four is currently has been going through breast cancer treatment for the last year.

“I’m on a mission to raise more awareness in Berkshire get more people checking their breasts,” she said.

The Trunkwell House event will include more than 40 stalls, a tombola, barbecue, bar and DJ.There will also be a bouncy castle, bungee run, gladiator duel, as well as an opportunity for children to meet Elsa and Anna, from Frozen, and Spiderman.

There will be face painting and an ice cream van too.The event will run from 11am until 3pm, on Sunday, September 26. Entry is free.