Wokingham workshop offers help for people considering self-employment

ANYBODY considering self-employment can get help from a new workshop.

Wokingham Job Support Centre (WSJC) is hosting the event for those thinking about starting their own business.

The session, called Working for Yourself, will teach a range of topics including:

Creating a business plan

Value for money marketing

Managing cash flow

Organising wages and taxes

The workshop will take place at The Cornerstone on Norreys Avenue on Thursday, September 9 between 10am and 12.30pm.

For more information, call 0118 977 0517 or email jobsearch@wjsc.org.uk