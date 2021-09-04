Wokingham workshop offers help for people considering self-employment

ANYBODY considering self-employment can get help from a new workshop.
Wokingham Job Support Centre (WSJC) is hosting the event for those thinking about starting their own business.
The session, called Working for Yourself, will teach a range of topics including:
- Creating a business plan
- Value for money marketing
- Managing cash flow
- Organising wages and taxes
The workshop will take place at The Cornerstone on Norreys Avenue on Thursday, September 9 between 10am and 12.30pm.
For more information, call 0118 977 0517 or email jobsearch@wjsc.org.uk