Wokingham.Today

Wokingham Writers Group: Aperitivo con la general

by Guest contributor0
Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Here is the winner of this month’s contest from Wokingham Writers Group, devised by Eva Donkor.

Maria Conchita Lopez stood on her balcony every other Tuesday at 1.45pm. She watched him get into his car and waited for the usual gesture.

In his prime, he would have given her a full military salute, before being ushered into the car by his bodyguards. These days, he would tip his hat and give her a wink. She would nod and give him a little wave in return, as she flicked the ashes from her cigarette.

He had aged a lot but was still a handsome man. Some forty years had passed, since he had rescued her and the other women from her village. The rebels had burnt down her house and slit her husband’s throat and separated her from her children.

READ MORE: SHORT STORY: Heather Boncey’s Last Night

The General and some of his men had tracked them through the jungle and fought and killed the rebels, but little Sofía and Mateo and many of the other children from her village were never found.
She thought of them every day and wondered what had become of them.

Had they died, had they escaped, were they married, could she possibly be an abuela?

“Stop it, Maria,” she admonished herself. She knew she could not allow herself to think like that.

At least these days, she was able to babysit for the girls who rented out the rooms downstairs in her house. Girls like Paula, Martina and especially Julieta, whom she was fond of. There was something about her eyes, but she never asked questions.

Questions about where they had come from, where they went or how they made their money. She had been there. She knew. Strong men like the General, important men with their big cars, at all times of the day and night, all wanting a little pick-me-up.

READ MORE: SHORT STORY: Stormy Weather

Related posts

Dead snake found dumped on Wokingham footpath

Gemma Davidson

Wokingham law firm’s walking challenge helps the fight against cancer

Phil Creighton

COLUMN: Paul Clement’s days as Reading FC boss are numbered

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.