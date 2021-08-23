Wokingham youngsters perform a play in a week during summer school

PERFORMING arts students took to the stage earlier this month for a musical show.

Pupils at Platform YP’s five-day summer school performed Alice By Heart at The Whitty Theatre, Wokingham.

The school, based in Woosehill, had 55 pupils, from ages four to 18 on stage.

The musical was an adaptation of Alice and Wonderland.

School founder, Tracey Eley, said she couldn’t be prouder of what the students in a short time frame.

Those enrolled on the programme learn the show from 10am to 4pm each day, with the live performance on Friday.

Rob Barlow, 17, said the process was rewarding, especially to be performing to a large audience.

“It is a full-scale musical theatre production with lights, scenery and costumes,” Ms Eley explained. “Our staff were just as excited as the students to get back to work on a huge production. It was amazing to be back with a full audience and full set, props and costumes.

“My favourite part of the week was seeing our students on stage working together as a huge team again. We all say we are a Platform family and it really did feel like we were all coming home to the theatre again.”

Sophia Revie, 10, said she loved the scenery and props, which elevated the production.

Ms Eley added: “It was extremely emotional seeing what our students and staff managed to put together in only four days of rehearsal.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such an amazing team of students and staff. I’m still not ready to let go of this show, it definitely was a special production. I couldn’t be prouder of our Platform family.”

George Brunton, 7, said the summer school was so much fun.

“I love the lights and the smoke on the stage — it’s a very exciting feeling,” he said.