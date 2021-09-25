Wokingham’s BB Wines banned from selling alcohol after licence hearing

A WOKINGHAM off licence is no longer allowed to sell alcohol following a hearing earlier this month.

BB Wines shop owner, Parmit Singh Kapoor, 31, sold alcohol to underage teenagers a number of times.

On one occasion, he was found guilty in Reading Magistrates Court of selling cider to a 15-year-old.

On Monday, September 13, Wokingham Borough Council’s Licensing and Appeals sub-committee heard from Mr Kapoor’s representative, Leo Charalambides.

He proposed having a minimum of two staff members at BB Wines from 3pm on each day as a way to make sure sales are processed in accordance with the law.

But this was rejected by committee members Cllr Bill Soane, Cllr Chris Bowring and Cllr Ian Shenton.

They decided to revoke the licence in order to promote the licensing objective of protecting children from harm.

At the hearing, Mr Charalambides said that BB Wines had passed three underage alcohol sales tests and reminded committee members that they were bound by law to deliver an “appropriate and proportionate response.”

He also said Mr Kapoor and staff members Sammy Miah and Mr Banala had been trained by Surendra Panchal, a personal licence holder trainer to refresh their knowledge of the law.

Mr Kapoor can appeal the decision. If he does, an appeal would be heard at a Magistrates’ Court, with a total re-hearing conducted.

In the meantime, he would be allowed to continue to sell alcohol until a magistrates court hearing.