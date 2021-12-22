Wokingham’s bus services could expand come spring

BUS ROUTES in Wokingham town could be extended to serve new houses.

Wokingham Borough Council is reviewing a range of bus services, as its existing contracts end in May.

The council is asking for residents’ views on a proposed new route, along with changes to some existing services.

The new route, 126, would form a loop serving the Norreys estate via Binfield Road. This would return to the town centre via Toutley Road, Matthewgreen Road, Milton Road, Holt Lane and Reading Road, stopping at both The Emmbrook School and The Holt School on the way.

The council said that it could be funded by companies building new homes in the council’s North Wokingham major development.

Other changes include extending a circular section of Thames Valley Buses’ 121 route, which covers the Norreys estate off London Road, to serve new homes off Diamond Jubilee Way and Oak Drive.

The Saturday service for the 128/129 route from Reading to Wokingham town via Twyford could be reviewed between Twyford and Maidenhead.

The124, an off-peak service covering London Road and Easthampstead Road could be withdrawn as it has only one or two passengers daily.

Twice hourly buses are also being considered for Reading Buses’ Leopard services 3, 8 and 9, between Arborfield and Wokingham.

Routes 8 and 9 may also be changed with funding available from the Shinfield and Spencers Wood developments.

Some of the changes could also be funded by the Government, as part of the council’s bus service improvement plan.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at the council said that it is vital that all residents have access to a range of transport options including buses.

“By linking new housing to the bus network as soon as possible, we’re building integrated communities while taking a key step towards tackling congestion and keeping traffic in the borough moving,” she said.

Cllr Jorgensen also hopes that improving the bus network will help to reduce emissions and improve the borough’s air quality.

The deadline for comments is Sunday, January 16.

To have a say, visit: engage.wokingham.gov.uk