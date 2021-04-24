Wokingham’s Cantley Hotel wins award from Little Ankle Biters

A WOKINGHAM hotel has been celebrated in a county-wide award.

Cantley House Hotel won the Best For Grown-Ups Award, as part of the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards virtual ceremony earlier this month.

“We launched this year’s awards just after Christmas to offer a little hope and positivity when we were

all plunged back into lockdown,” said Little Ankle Biters co-founder, Michelle Cairncross.

“We have been truly amazed at the response, with more than 8,000 people voting, and would like to thank everyone who got involved.

“We have fantastic community spirit in Berkshire and hopefully our awards will boost morale of those running family-friendly attractions and businesses as they continue to navigate through difficult times.”

Wellington Country Park in Riseley won Best Local Attraction.

General manager, Nigel Burnett, described the win as fantastic news.

He added: “A massive thank you goes to everyone that voted for us. We love offering a unique outdoor space that allows family memories to be created and young imaginations to run free.”

Other winners included Fit Mums Berkshire, for Best Pregnancy Service or Business, Zero Joes, a zero waste shop in Windsor for Best Independent Business and Tinkers Gifts in Bracknell for Best New Product or Service, for their lockdown boredom boxes.

Dan’s Kitchen, based in Burnham, won the Community Spirit Award, sponsored by B P Collins LLP, for businesses that went above and beyond to support the local community throughout the pandemic.

He adapted as Covid-19 restrictions took hold, to give thousands of free meals to families in need.

He said: “We watched the virtual ceremony on catch-up and were absolutely blown away when we heard we’d won. We never set out to achieve any recognition, but it is nice that people have noticed what we have been doing over the last four months.

“I’d especially like to thank all of our fantastic volunteers – it wouldn’t have been possible without their support. Winning this award is amazing for all involved.”

Little Ankle Biters is a website that reviews family-friendly businesses. It is now established in six counties across the south.