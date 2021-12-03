Wokingham’s Christmas community shop opens on Saturday

A NEW shop in Wokingham is helping families this Christmas.

The Christmas Presence shop is opening in one of the Elms Field units on Saturday.

On Sunday, it was receiving donations of Christmas jumpers in preparation for its opening day.

The shop has been created to provide gifts and festive food items for households that are financially struggling.

It will have Christmas jumpers available for a donation, craft sessions for children, and carol singing on Saturdays throughout December.

Support will be accessed primarily via a referral from a professional, however, people can self-refer into the project and will be called for a short conversation to discuss their need and whether they need any signposting to other services.

It is a collaboration between Wokingham Borough Council, First Days Children’s Charity, Wokingham Foodbank and Share Wokingham.

Cllr Laura Blumenthal, deputy executive member for equalities and poverty at the council, said they want to support the community this Christmas. This included providing the shop space for free.

“The festive season is a source of financial worry for some residents,” she said. “That’s why we’re being proactive in supporting our communities and ensuring they have access to everything they need to stay warm, well, and enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

“The incredible charities leading the work act as a lifeline to many of our residents. We already work closely with them so it’s brilliant to be strengthening our partnership on this amazing initiative.”

The shop will be open on Saturdays throughout December between 11am and 3pm.

Residents are invited to drop in so that children join craft activities.

Cllr Blumenthal said the borough council is also working closely with several charities and organisations to distribute the Household Support Grant from central Government.

“This is a sum of money that all councils have been awarded to directly help those who need it this winter,” she said. “It’s the first time we have devolved the allocation of financial support directly to the voluntary sector, and we feel it is an important step to ensure we reach the most vulnerable households and help them cover essential costs in the coming months.

“Our message to residents this winter is to please remember that the council and local charities are here for you. We’re on your side and will help you find the best way forward if you need support.”

Any family in Wokingham borough that would benefit the Christmas Presence shop can email First Days at: referrals@firstdays.net.

Families referred to the scheme can make an appointment to visit the unit on a week day to select gifts.