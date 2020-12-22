Wokingham’s Christmas Dinner Club to deliver roasts to vulnerable residents

WOKINGHAM residents won’t go without a roast, thanks to the Christmas Dinner Club.

Launched on Monday by Montague Park resident, Tasha Moore, the group already has more than 100 willing cooks.

The plan, Ms Moore said, is for each volunteer to cook an extra meal or two, and deliver them to someone who might have gone without.

The club is coordinating drop-off locations, and identifying anyone that might be lonely, vulnerable or self-isolating with help from nearby schools, care homes, The Link Visiting Scheme and Citizens Advice.

“I set it up wanting to help some of the elderly people in Montague Park,” Ms Moore said.

With her usual Christmas for 15 cancelled and reduced to just five, Ms Moore said she is comfortable cooking in bulk.

“The plan is for each volunteer to be given a house to deliver to on Christmas Day,” she added. “It will all be socially distanced, leaving it on the doorstop.

“It’s about giving someone a little smile, and letting them know it’s going to be okay — nobody should go without.”

Ms Moore hopes that following the big day, volunteers will take responsibility for supporting residents on a street near to them.

Other schemes across the borough are also delivering meals or food parcels over Christmas, including Share Wokingham, Wokingham Foodbank, Citizens Advice and The Link Visiting Scheme.

To find out more about the Christmas Dinner Club, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/685300039025909

To access support this Christmas, call Citizens Advice on 0300 330 1189 and volunteers will offer help and signpost to other useful organisations.