Wokingham’s Climate Emergency annual report is ‘a moment of pride’

TONIGHT’S council meeting will hear the second annual report for the borough’s climate emergency action plan, aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

It is, says council leader John Halsall, a moment to be proud of.

“I’ve been delighted at the way (executive member for climate emergency) Cllr Gregor Murray has taken this on. He was a new councillor who went straight on to the executive. He took on this huge new piece of work and has made significant inroads,” Cllr Halsall said.

Successful initiatives included an energy scheme for homes.

“We thought it would be a few homes, but we’ll probably be in the thousands by the end of the year and that will significantly change people’s lives,” said Cllr Halsall.

He was also pleased with the partnership with the Woodland Trust to plant 300,000 trees, converting council buildings to be more eco-friendly and making progress with Dinton Pastures’ new activity centre.

“Climate change is one of the most significant challenges we’re faced with,” he added.