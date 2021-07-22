Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s Climate Emergency annual report is ‘a moment of pride’

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham Borough Council offices shute end

TONIGHT’S council meeting will hear the second annual report for the borough’s climate emergency action plan, aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 2030. 

It is, says council leader John Halsall, a moment to be proud of. 

“I’ve been delighted at the way (executive member for climate emergency) Cllr Gregor Murray has taken this on. He was a new councillor who went straight on to the executive. He took on this huge new piece of work and has made significant inroads,” Cllr Halsall said. 

Successful initiatives included an energy scheme for homes. 

“We thought it would be a few homes, but we’ll probably be in the thousands by the end of the year and that will significantly change people’s lives,” said Cllr Halsall. 

He was also pleased with the partnership with the Woodland Trust to plant 300,000 trees, converting council buildings to be more eco-friendly and making progress with Dinton Pastures’ new activity centre. 

“Climate change is one of the most significant challenges we’re faced with,” he added. 

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Jon Laugharne wary of threat Holyport pose to his Finchampstead side

Tom Crocker

Man jailed for burglary after being caught in the kitchen of Woodley’s Costa coffee shop

Phil Creighton

Businesses team up to revive Winnersh orchard

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.