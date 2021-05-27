Wokingham’s Covid-19 infection rate rises from 18.1 to 30.4 in week

THE RATE of infections in Wokingham per 100,000 has almost doubled, overtaking the national average as restrictions continue to be eased across England.

The latest figures for the borough showed the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents is 30.4, almost double last week’s rate of 18.1.

This is higher than the national rate of infection, which is currently 24.4 per 100,000 people.

There were 13 positive tests recorded yesterday bringing the total number of infections to 8,365.

The figures in neighbouring Reading borough are higher than in Wokingham, with an infection rate of 41.4, more than double 20.4 last week.

Yesterday, Reading also reported 15 new positive cases.

Bracknell Forest has seen its rate per 100,000 decrease. It is now 6.5, down from 14.7 last week. There were five new cases yesterday.

Windsor and Maidenhead also had five new cases reported that day, and its rate per 100,000 is now 11.9, slightly up from 10.6 last week.

West Berkshire recorded seven positive cases, and its infection rate is 32.8, up from 18.9 last week.

Slough no longer has the highest infection rate in Berkshire. Its rate per 100,000 is 28.1, up from 27.4 last week.

It also recorded 17 covid cases yesterday.

Nationally, 38,378,564 people have been given their first dose of a vaccine in the UK. And 23,616,498 people have had their second dose.

In England, this is 32,079,373 first doses and 20,034,770 second doses.

Yesterday, there were nine recorded deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

And there 115 patients admitted to hospital with the virus. This is up by 10% over the last seven days.