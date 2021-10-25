Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s covid infection rates soar to 704.8 — the highest since records began

Coronavirus Picture: PIRO4D from Pixabay

THE COVID infection rate is the highest the borough has ever seen.

This morning, the weekly rate per 100,000 population reached 704.8, the highest since records began.

Yesterday, 137 people living in the borough tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to have been recorded in Wokingham to 18,772.

In neighbouring Bracknell, the infection rate is 487.3. In Reading, it is 594.4, and in Windsor and Maidenhead, it is 550.7.

Slough’s infection rate is 500.1 and West Berkshire’s is 939.

This means Wokingham has the second highest rate of infections per 100,000 people, after West Berkshire.

Residents are being encouraged to continue taking lateral flow tests twice a week, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

