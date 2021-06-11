Wokingham’s covid rate remains high as Bracknell announces surge testing

THE CORONAVIRUS rate per 100,000 remains stubbornly high in Wokingham borough, at 91.7.

The latest figures, released earlier today, shows that the borough is now higher than neighbouring Reading.

Both areas are currently undergoing surge testing campaigns in a bid to track people infected with the Delta variant, thought to be more easily transmissible.

However, the rate is even higher in Bracknell Forest, which today announced its own surge testing campaign.

Its rate is 97.9 people per 100,000.

These figures – the latest available – were reported on June 5 and published several days later.

The boroughs have also published the number of new infections found through testing on Thursday, June 10.

Wokingham reported 28 positive tests, Reading had 29 and Bracknell Forest had 23 cases.

Bracknell Forest will launch the surge testing from Wednesday, June 16, in the GU47 0 postcode area, and is for staff and pupils at all secondary schools in the borough, and all primary school staff.

Primary school children do not need to take part unless they attend Binfield CE Primary School where case numbers have been rising.

Bracknell Forest Council is also operating a pop-up vaccination centre to allow people to have first doses. This is only available to people who live or work in the GU47 0 area, and ID will be required.

Charlotte Pavitt, Consultant in Public Health for Bracknell Forest Council, said: “We have been monitoring the situation very closely and now need residents in these areas to come forward for a test.

“You should do this even if you’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine as you can still catch and spread the virus.

“Infection rates are rising across the borough and this variant is much more transmissible. The more cases we find, the better chance we have at suppressing it.”

And earlier this week, Cllr Charles Margetts, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’ve been massively impressed with the take-up of testing.

“We are seeing many people come forward who have never engaged in covid testing before, and this is a true testament to the commitment of our residents in keeping our borough safe.

“At the same time, we’ve made sure that we’ve offered support to businesses, schools and our most vulnerable residents to ensure they have access to tests.

“We know some people will be feeling anxious about surge testing; but it really is a precautionary measure to help prevent further spread of the virus – all national restrictions remain the same.”

Any Wokingham borough residents who aren’t sure whether their area is affected should use the postcode checker on the council’s surge testing webpage to find out: www.wokingham.gov.uk/surge-testing

Bracknell Forest Council has set up a surge testing page: https://www.bracknell-forest.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-and-support/surge-testing-covid-19-variant